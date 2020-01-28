Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTX stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

