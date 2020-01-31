Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

MTX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,887. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

