Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. 284,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds