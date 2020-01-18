Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.09, approximately 220,302 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 365,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

