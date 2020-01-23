MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVSY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. MINERVA S A/S has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $18.25.

MINERVA S A/S Company Profile

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, live cattle and cattle byproducts in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

