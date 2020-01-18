Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 175,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

Minnova

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

