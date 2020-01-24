Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.27

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.27 and last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 6308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.50 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.25. The firm has a market cap of $888.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile (TSE:MI.UN)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

