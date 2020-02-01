Miragen Therapeutics’ (MGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGEN. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of MGEN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 4,656,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

