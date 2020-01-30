Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,848,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

