Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,868,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the previous session’s volume of 4,769,000 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

