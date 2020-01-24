Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $108.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,056. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?