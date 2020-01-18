Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 15.2%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shot up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.58, 314,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 281,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

