Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Up 139.4% in January

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

