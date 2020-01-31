Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.43. Mirvac Group shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 8,130,695 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.22.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Mirvac Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?