Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 60100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

