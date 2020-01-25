Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 259,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 235,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $15.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

