MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Releases Earnings Results

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035. MISSION VY BANC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MISSION VY BANC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

