Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Lowered to GBX 425

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 452.73 ($5.96).

LON MAB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 395.50 ($5.20). The stock had a trading volume of 190,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 435.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 390.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3462.3774391 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

