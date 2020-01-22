Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAB. HSBC cut Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 405.50 ($5.33) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 386.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0002729 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

