Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 144

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 188.80 ($2.48).

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 134.23 ($1.77) on Monday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of $491.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

