Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTO. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189 ($2.49).

MTO stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.73.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

