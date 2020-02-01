Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTO. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 188.80 ($2.48).

Shares of MTO stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 132.90 ($1.75). 61,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of $486.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

