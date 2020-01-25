MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.34

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and traded as low as $52.25. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 11,608 shares trading hands.

MSBHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $35.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

