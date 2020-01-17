MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.38

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and traded as low as $52.82. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 8,478 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSBHY. ValuEngine raised MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.81.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $35.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

