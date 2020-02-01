Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

