Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.26 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund