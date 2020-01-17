Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $337.37

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $337.37 and traded as high as $361.00. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $360.63, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

