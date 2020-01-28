MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. MiX Telematics has set its FY20 guidance at ZAR 0.42-0.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?