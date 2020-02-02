MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.7-146.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.95 million.MiX Telematics also updated its FY20 guidance to ZAR0.39-0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 71,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

