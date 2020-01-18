Mizuho Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $28.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,115. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,465. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

