Mizuho Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $27.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.61.

ON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,431,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

