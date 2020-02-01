Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFG. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

