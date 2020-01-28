Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,450.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,393.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,269.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

