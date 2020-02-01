Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

WDC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,046,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

