MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 976 ($12.84) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 917.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 838.45. The firm has a market cap of $525.71 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

