MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $903.28

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $903.28 and traded as high as $1,000.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $990.00, with a volume of 66,182 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLE. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 839.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 34,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.52), for a total value of £277,304 ($364,777.69).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

