Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Down 18.8%

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 45.76 and a current ratio of 45.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

About Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

