Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 3%

Mkango Resources Ltd (LON:MKA)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), 221,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 467,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.59. The company has a current ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 45.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?