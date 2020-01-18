MKM Partners Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by MKM Partners to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GAP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 291,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GAP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 2,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

