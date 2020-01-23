MKM Partners Increases NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners to in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.66.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 69,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,659. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $209,480.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $620,317. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 347,176 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

