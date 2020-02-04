MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $109.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.51.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

