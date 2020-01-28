MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.07 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 869,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,059. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.75.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?