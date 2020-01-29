MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.09 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.43. 869,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.75.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,407.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners