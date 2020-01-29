MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.14-$1.49 EPS.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. 51,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,782. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $119.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.47.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

