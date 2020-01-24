MLI Marble Lending (CNSX:MRBL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CNSX:MRBL) shares fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on MLI Marble Lending from $0.47 to $0.42 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21.

