Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

About Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

