MNF Group (ASX:MNF) Shares Up 0.2%

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$5.03 ($3.57) and last traded at A$5.00 ($3.55), 75,688 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.99 ($3.54).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68.

MNF Group Company Profile (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

