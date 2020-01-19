Mobile Mini Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MINI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MINI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

MINI stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 405,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

