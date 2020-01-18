Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 169536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

MINI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 25.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 12.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

