Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 44556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

MINI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti lifted their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

About Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

